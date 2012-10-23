Recent Post
Interview with Prof. Gary King
Our editor R.Erdem Erkul spoke to Prof. Gary King from Harvard University about "Social Media, e-Government & Data Analysis Gary King is the Albert J. Weatherhead III University Professor at Harvard University.
Interview with Prof. Darrell West
E-government and Technology
SEPTEMBER, 2009
Web 2.0 in the Process of e-participation: the Case of Organizing for America and the Obama Administration.n
October 23, 2012
Mobile Technology
R.Erdem Erkul
Mobile Government