Interview with Prof. Gary King

Our editor R.Erdem Erkul spoke to Prof. Gary King from Harvard University about "Social Media, e-Government & Data Analysis Gary King is the Albert J. Weatherhead III University Professor at Harvard University.

Interview with Prof. Darrell West

E-government and Technology

October 23, 2012

Mobile Technology

R.Erdem Erkul

Mobile Government

This is the first virtual state project and it provides wireless and mobile government services. This implementation includes downloadable data about severe weather information...

Prof. Jane E. Fountain

Welcome to Digital-Government.Net

As Director of the National Center for Digital Government (NCDG), based in the United States, I am pleased to welcome you to digital-government.net. The NCDG was founded with support from the National Science Foundation to explore the intersection of technology, institutions and governance...

Prof. Jane E. Fountain

What is e- government, Digital Government?

E- Government which has recently been significant in our country emerged as a must of being a modern society and to increase efficiency. In that manner, it means the realization of mutual duties and responsibilities between people who govern and those who are governed in the “digital space”...

